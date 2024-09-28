Let’s rise up to stop this menace of greed before it stops our future – Nadia Buari on #StopGalamsey campaign

Nadia Buari

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has voiced strong opposition to illegal mining, known as galamsey, emphasizing its roots in ignorance and greed. In a recent post, she criticized national leaders for their involvement and urged collective action against this menace, stressing the importance of public education and the right to protest for justice.





