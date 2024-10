Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy

Source: BBC

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared a heartfelt tribute after his death from a fall in Argentina at 31.

Payne had written a note predicting they'd marry within a year.

Cassidy, who had been with Payne since 2022, expressed her grief and called him her best friend and "guardian angel."



