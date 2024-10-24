Menu ›
Liam Payne toxicology report not complete, Argentina authorities say – after claim cocaine found in his body
Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Skynews
Liam Payne, former One Direction star, died after falling from a third-floor Buenos Aires hotel balcony. Authorities found drugs and alcohol in his room.
A preliminary toxicology report indicated cocaine presence, though more results are pending.
Investigators suggest he may have suffered a substance-induced breakdown before the fall.
