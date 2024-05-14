Lil Win challenges TGMA board over exclusion

Lil Win

Kwadwo 'Lil Win' Nkansah has criticized the Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) board and organizers, stating, “I’m seen as a comedian so I am not taken seriously,” highlighting perceived discrimination in the nomination process.

In a candid interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM, Lil Win expressed frustration, asserting his eligibility for categories like New Artiste of the Year and Discovery of the Year due to his string of hits and collaborations with industry stars.



Despite his consistent success, Lil Win lamented being overlooked by the GMAs, attributing it to a lack of seriousness and recognition of his musical contributions.



He emphasized his focus on self-improvement and continued dedication to his craft in light of these challenges.



Addressing why he has not directly confronted the GMAs regarding his exclusion, Lil Win cited the lack of monetary rewards accompanying the trophies, stating, “If the metal came with some GHS50,000 or GHS100,000,” he would take the snub more seriously.



He emphasized his commitment to securing bookings for performances as a priority.



Asserting his significance in the music industry, Lil Win declared himself as one of the few musicians capable of captivating a stage.

He contrasted his energetic performances with those of less engaging artists, highlighting his dedication to delivering memorable experiences for his audience.



Reflecting on his journey from Kumawood star to music sensation, Lil Win underscored his transition into music as a serious endeavor, driven by his passion and divine blessings.



Despite the challenges he faces, he remains steadfast in his pursuit of excellence and continued success.



The Ghana Music Awards, now in its 25th year, remains a pinnacle event in the country's music scene, sponsored by Telecel Ghana and organized by Charterhouse Ghana.



Lil Win, known for hits such as "Mama Boss Papa" and "Ladder," continues to make his mark on the industry through his undeniable talent and unwavering determination.