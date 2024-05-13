Lil Win credits celebrities alcohol endorsement ban for strengthening his faith

Lil Win

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, credits the ban on celebrity alcohol endorsements for deepening his commitment to Christianity.

Previously, LilWin endorsed alcoholic beverages for Kasapreko, notably Alomo, but the ban, announced by the FDA, terminated his contract.



Speaking on UTV, LilWin expressed gratitude for the ban, stating it enabled him to prioritize his faith.



While he initially endorsed Kasapreko out of loyalty and admiration for the company's founder, the ban redirected his focus towards spiritual matters.

Despite acknowledging the financial opportunities lost due to the ban, LilWin highlights its positive impact on his spiritual journey.



On United Showbiz with MzGee, LilWin emphasized his newfound dedication to worship and belief, which he attributes to the ban on alcohol endorsements.