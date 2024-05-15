Lil Win recounts GH¢3,000 lotto scam

Lil Win

Ghanaian actor LilWin, Kwadwo Nkansah, shares a regrettable incident of being defrauded by individuals posing as lotto agents during an airport advertisement shoot for Hisense.

He revealed that a supposed lotto agent, posing as his superior, instructed him to pay GH¢3,000 for lotto numbers, which turned out to be unavailable.



During an interview with Adom FM, LilWin detailed how he was directed to a secluded area to receive 'leaked' lotto numbers and handed over the amount hastily.



Despite attempting to recover the funds at the MTN office, he discovered that the scammer had already withdrawn GH¢2,000, leaving him unable to reclaim the full amount.



LilWin emphasized that he isn't the sole victim, mentioning fellow actors Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto) and Vivian Jill, who have also encountered similar scams.