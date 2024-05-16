Lil Win resolves Martha Ankomah lawsuit

Lil Win

Actor and musician Lil Win has provided an update on the lawsuit brought against him by actress Martha Ankomah, revealing that the dispute has been resolved out of court.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win disclosed that the legal matter has been settled amicably.



The Kumawood star expressed his openness to collaborating with Martha Ankomah in a future film project, alongside acclaimed actors Van Vicker, Majid Michel, and other industry heavyweights.



In February 2024, Martha Ankomah initiated legal action against Lil Win following allegations made by him, including claims that she had disparaged Kumawood actors and criticized the quality of their productions.

Ankomah, also a fashion ambassador, objected to Lil Win's remarks, particularly regarding her role as a GTP Ambassador, asserting that they were defamatory.



Reflecting on the lawsuit, Lil Win admitted his surprise at the legal action, emphasizing his stance against negativity in the industry and his decision not to retaliate against those who have spoken ill of him.