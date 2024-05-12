Lil Win threatens legal action against critics of his movie 'A Country Called Ghana'

Lil Win

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, issues a stern warning, stating his intention to arrest any pundit or blogger who critiques his film "A Country Called Ghana" without viewing it.

Except for Mr Logic and Kwadwo Sheldon, whom he has already prohibited from accessing the movie, Lilwin insists that all other stakeholders are welcome to attend its nationwide premiere.



Confident in the quality of his work, Lilwin believes that his movie will garner widespread acclaim and dominate discussions for months due to the significant effort invested in its production.



Speaking on UTV, Lilwin expressed his indifference towards criticism but asserted that those who pass judgment without watching his movie will face legal consequences.

Emphasizing the inclusivity of his invitation, Lilwin assures that anyone who watches the film will acknowledge its quality, except for those he has explicitly barred.



Lilwin cites previous instances of criticism by Kwadwo Sheldon but notes that he has never disparaged Lilwin's music or any of his previous film projects, questioning the rationale behind skepticism towards "A Country Called Ghana."