LilWin assembless Nollywood legends for 'A Country Called Ghana'

Lil Win meets the Nollywood actors

Ghanaian entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has orchestrated an impressive gathering of Nollywood luminaries, including Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp, to Ghana for his latest cinematic venture titled 'A Country Called Ghana.'

In a heartwarming scene captured in a video, Kotoka International Airport witnessed the warm reception led by LilWin and his entourage, joined by manager Ray Moni, as they welcomed the arriving Nollywood icons.



This dynamic collaboration promises to merge the finest talents from Ghana and Nigeria, setting the stage for a captivating cinematic experience.



Although specifics regarding the film's storyline remain shrouded in mystery, the title "A Country Called Ghana" hints at a narrative that may delve into the nation's rich culture, identity, or collective experiences.



For more insights into the project, a meet-the-press event featuring the cast and crew is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Kumasi.

Watch the video below:



