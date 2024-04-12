LilWin lashes out at Kwadwo Sheldon over 'A Country Called Ghana' critique

LilWin and Kwadwo Sheldon

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has strongly criticized content creator Kwadwo Sheldon for his negative review of the movie 'A Country Called Ghana'.

Sheldon, along with Scanty, expressed their opinions on the movie's trailer in a YouTube review, particularly criticizing the video's color grading.



In response to the critique, LilWin launched a scathing attack on Sheldon and his associate in a video shared by EDHUB on X. LilWin's frustration stemmed from his belief that Ghanaians unfairly compare local movies to American productions and should instead support their own industry.



LilWin argued that Sheldon should have reserved judgment until after the movie's premiere rather than condemning it based solely on the trailer. He expressed disappointment that after investing significant resources in the film, Sheldon chose to criticize rather than applaud the effort.



In a direct message to Sheldon, LilWin emphasized the support he had received from politicians and MPs and questioned Sheldon's credibility to critique movies compared to his own achievements. He warned Sheldon to be cautious and not provoke him further, concluding with a foreboding promise to return.

