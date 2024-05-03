LilWin vows to cast Martha Ankomah in next movie post legal dispute

Lil Win

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, provided an update on his legal conflict with fellow actress Martha Ankomah, revealing two attended court hearings aimed at an amicable resolution.

Both parties have agreed to a court-sanctioned confidentiality arrangement, limiting public discourse on the matter.



Expressing admiration for Martha's acting prowess in a video on Express GH TV’s YouTube channel, LilWin expressed his intention to feature her in his forthcoming film.



“We’ve attended two court sessions, and the details are confidential. Martha’s acting skills are something I deeply respect. After resolving this dispute, I plan to involve her in my next film. I’ll discuss the script with her personally and share her decision with everyone,” he affirmed.

LilWin’s social media outburst on February 8, 2024, where he accused Martha Ankomah of declining roles in the Kumawood industry, sparked the legal dispute.



Martha Ankomah subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against LilWin, seeking 5 million Ghanaian cedis in damages for harm caused to her reputation.