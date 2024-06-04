Lilwin could be jailed for five years or fined – Lawyer

Lil Win

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lilwin, faced charges of careless driving resulting in a fatality, appearing in court on June 3, 2024.

Legal expert Martin Kpebu discussed potential penalties, mentioning the possibility of imprisonment up to five years, considering the severity of the case where a three-year-old died.



Despite fines being typical, Kpebu emphasized the need for incarceration to deter reckless driving.

He highlighted Ghana's high annual road accident fatalities and the rarity of drivers facing long prison terms for such offenses.



Lilwin's case may set a precedent for holding drivers accountable for fatal accidents, aiming to reduce road casualties.



Read full article