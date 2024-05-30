Lilwin postpones Sunyani premiere out of respect for late 3-year-old boy

Lil Win

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian comedian Lilwin has postponed the premiere of his movie "A Country Called Ghana" in Sunyani following a fatal accident involving a 3-year-old.

The decision, made out of respect for the victim, aims to show sensitivity to the bereaved family's plight.



Lilwin's team apologizes for a previous statement deemed insensitive and announces plans to reschedule the event.

Additionally, Lilwin requests prayers for himself, his manager, and security personnel receiving treatment at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Read full article