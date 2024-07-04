Entertainment

0

Lilwin spotted with Neck Brace after miraculous healing

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Lilwin, despite reportedly being healed by Pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, wore a neck brace at a school event in Kumasi, sparking confusion over his healing. Lilwin's arrest, following a fatal accident, led to public outcry, with the actor expressing dismay over Ghanaian reactions to his situation.



Source: Mynewsgh