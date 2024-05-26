Entertainment

Lilwin threatens to arrest Oboy Siki over wild allegations

Image 81.png Lil Win, Oboy Siki

Sun, 26 May 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, the Executive Producer of 'A Country Called Ghana,' is embroiled in a feud with Oboy Siki over alleged casting couch practices.

Oboy Siki accused Lilwin of trading roles for sex, which Lilwin vehemently denies, citing Mimi's talent and dedication as the reason for her casting.

Threatening legal action, Lilwin vows to arrest Oboy Siki if he attends the movie's premiere.

Lilwin accuses Oboy Siki of being paid to tarnish his reputation, expressing determination to revive the struggling Kumawood Movie Industry despite obstacles.

He also reveals offering the role to another actress who declined, highlighting his commitment to the industry's revival.

Source: Mynewsgh