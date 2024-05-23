Limit Public opinion in award schemes to one person one vote - Kinaata suggests

Kofi Kinaata

Source: Mynewsgh

Kofi Kinaata, a renowned artist, advocated for fairness in award schemes, proposing a one-person-one-vote system to reflect genuine public opinion.

Speaking on Property FM, he argued against the current practice where individuals can cast multiple votes, potentially skewing results.



He emphasized that limiting votes ensures diverse opinions contribute to the outcome, unlike the current scenario where a few individuals could dominate the vote count.

Kinaata stressed the importance of award legitimacy, suggesting that while public input matters, the board should also weigh in to maintain balance and prevent undue influence.



His stance seeks to uphold fairness and credibility in award selection processes.



