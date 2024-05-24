Entertainment

Entertainment
0

List of seven ‘illegal products’ sold by Fella Makafui

Screenshot 2024 05 23 At 2.png Fella Makafui

Fri, 24 May 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Movie actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui was arrested by the Pharmacy Council and Food and Drugs Authority for allegedly selling illegal products, including Butt and Hips Enlargement Syrup and Breast Firming Cream. The arrest follows months of investigation, with several illegal products seized from her shop in Mempeasem.



Source: Mynewsgh