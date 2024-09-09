Entertainment

Living Abroad Is Difficult So Stop Being Lazy and Depending On Your Relatives Abroad – Empress Gifty Advises Ghanaians

IMG 20240909 114258 Empress Gifty

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Gospel singer Empress Gifty criticized Ghanaians for depending on relatives abroad for financial support, highlighting that life overseas is also challenging.

Gospel singer Empress Gifty criticized Ghanaians for depending on relatives abroad for financial support, highlighting that life overseas is also challenging. She urged people to work hard and stop relying on others for money, emphasizing that everyone must put in effort to achieve success.



Source: Gh Celebrities