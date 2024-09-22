Lumba versus Kojo Antwi: Counsellor Lutterodt gives his verdict

Kojo Antwi and Lumba

Source: Mynewsgh

Kwasi Aboagye discussed the controversy over Ghana Bar Association President Yaw Acheampong Boafo's comments comparing musicians Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi to Real Madrid and Accra Hearts of Oak. His remarks drew criticism for oversimplifying the artists' contributions, with reactions from fans and controversial figure George Lutterodt adding to the debate.





