Lydia Forson

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Lydia Forson shared a harrowing 10-year battle with fibroids, highlighting pain, surgeries, and emotional distress.

Celebrating Fibroids Month, she urges women to seek help, emphasizing solidarity and awareness around the condition's impact on fertility and health.

Her message encourages testing, self-advocacy, and support for those enduring similar struggles.



