M.anifest removed his verse off a song I was on – Medikal

Medikal and M.anifest

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has shared an intriguing incident involving fellow rapper M.anifest.

Medikal disclosed that M.anifest requested the removal of his verse from a song upon realizing that both artists were featured on the same track.



The situation, initially perceived as playful banter between the two rappers, appears to have escalated into a more serious matter.



Speaking on Hitz Fm with Mercury Quaye, Medikal highlighted M.anifest's stance on their ongoing issue, indicating a heightened level of seriousness.



According to Medikal, he was informed of M.anifest's request to have his vocals removed from a specific song due to the revelation of their dual presence.

Medikal expressed initial surprise at the request but later inferred that M.anifest might have been discontented by his direct response to a jab from M.anifest's song, "Omo Ada."



The feud between Medikal and M.anifest traces back to a live studio discussion on Hitz FM last year. During the discussion, M.anifest distanced himself from Medikal, stating, "No, we don’t know each other. There are many people I don’t know. I know of them but I don’t know them."



In contrast, Medikal vehemently refuted M.anifest's assertion, insisting on their acquaintance and shared background in the music industry.



Despite their differences, Medikal acknowledged M.anifest's prowess as a rapper and respected his seniority in the field.