M3nsa criticises lack of support in Ghana's music industry

Ghanaian musician and filmmaker M3nsa has expressed his frustration over the lack of appreciation and recognition for artists in Ghana's music industry.

In an interview on 3FM Drive on Wednesday, June 26, M3nsa shared that Ghanaians often show fleeting support for musicians, praising them one moment and neglecting them the next. He recounted his personal struggles while crowdfunding for his BONDZIE album, revealing that even his family members, who knew about his music career, were hesitant to support his efforts.



Reflecting on these challenges, M3nsa described pursuing a music career in Ghana as a "thankless" endeavor. "Even some family members needed convincing. It’s a thankless job, but some people did come through and made up for the setbacks," he stated.

M3nsa also criticised the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) for their delayed response in offering support, only reaching out after he had completed his project.