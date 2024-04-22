MOG responds to Edward Akwasi Boateng's 'promise and fail' allegation

MOG

Gospel artist MOGmusic has addressed accusations from fellow musician Edward Akwasi Boateng regarding an unfulfilled financial pledge.

MOG clarified that he did not intentionally neglect the promise but explained that Boateng was absent at the critical moment when the support was to be provided.



MOG recounted that there was an event planned for Boateng's support, but Boateng was not present when the presentation was scheduled. Despite efforts to locate Boateng, he was nowhere to be found when the time came to fulfill the commitment.



Speaking on the United Showbiz program, MOG emphasized that Boateng's absence during the presentation was the reason the support was not acknowledged.



He expressed willingness to still fulfill the promise, asserting that the package remains available for Boateng.

Background



Edward Akwasi Boateng had voiced disappointment over MOG's alleged failure to fulfill a financial commitment made to him. Boateng claimed that MOG had pledged support during a Kumasi event but did not follow through.



MOG, however, refutes these allegations, citing Boateng's absence during the pivotal moment for the support delivery.