MUSIGA renews Life Insurance Scheme, urges members to subscribe

MUSIGA.jpeg Bessa Simons with a rep of SIC-LIFE

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has extended its partnership with the State Insurance Company for the third consecutive year to provide life insurance coverage to its members.

President Bessa Simons emphasized the importance of musicians enrolling in the MUSIGA SIC-Life Insurance scheme during the signing ceremony.

He highlighted the scheme's benefits, including financial support for families in case of member deaths, permanent disability, child, and parental benefits.

MUSIGA's General Secretary, S.K Agyemang, hailed the initiative as crucial for safeguarding musicians against unforeseen challenges.

The partnership aims to support members nationwide, ensuring protection from accidents and emergencies.

Source: 3news