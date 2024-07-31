Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Maame Dokono to launch book on life and relationship with Konadu Agyemang Rawlings; ‘she dragged me into politics’

Maame Dok Maame Dokono

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono, at her 80th birthday event, clarified she never dated the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

She revealed that former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings introduced her to politics, which she later left due to hardships.

Maame Dokono also announced a new book, *Unforgettable*, releasing August 7.

Read full article

Source: Classfmonline