Maame Dokono to launch book on life and relationship with Konadu Agyemang Rawlings; ‘she dragged me into politics’

Maame Dokono

Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono, at her 80th birthday event, clarified she never dated the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

She revealed that former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings introduced her to politics, which she later left due to hardships.

Maame Dokono also announced a new book, *Unforgettable*, releasing August 7.



Read full article