Maame Grace Invests Thousands of Dollars in New State-of-the-Art YouTube Podcast Studio

Spiritual visionary and life coach, Maame Grace, has made a significant investment in her growing media presence, unveiling a brand-new, ultra-modern YouTube podcast studio. The revamped studio, outfitted with high-end 6K cameras, exotic lenses, a state-of-the-art LCD display wall, and an Italian almond sofa set, is reportedly worth thousands of dollars.

Maame Grace, who is the CEO of Global Eagle Revival Outreach Ministries, has financed this project entirely out of her own pocket, running her popular shows without any commercial sponsorship. Her podcasts and live shows have gained a substantial following on YouTube, thanks to her unique blend of spiritual insights and engaging discussions.



The new studio will serve as the setting for Maame Grace’s signature programs, including “Revelations”, a guest interview series; “Time with Maame Grace”, an early Sunday morning service; and “Spiritual Hour”, a late Sunday evening show that explores spiritual mysteries and the elements of other dimensions. These shows, which delve deep into spirituality and the unseen, are designed to enlighten and challenge viewers’ perspectives on various subjects.



Dr. Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, the Head of GEROM Studios and Director of GEROM TV, where Maame Grace’s shows are produced, praised the investment. He described it as part of a calculated strategy to infuse resources into the quest for mental freedom and to break the chains of cultural dogma, whether religious or economic.

With the new studio setup, Maame Grace’s viewers can expect even higher production quality and a more immersive experience as she continues her mission to enlighten the masses and offer fresh perspectives on spiritual and cultural liberation.



Maame Grace’s self-financed initiative stands out in an industry dominated by commercial sponsorships, underlining her dedication to bringing powerful, unfiltered messages to her growing audience across the globe.



Read full article