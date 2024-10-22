Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Maame Grace Invests Thousands of Dollars in New State-of-the-Art YouTube Podcast Studio

IMG 20241022 WA0021 Maame Grace

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Spiritual visionary and life coach, Maame Grace, has made a significant investment in her growing media presence, unveiling a brand-new, ultra-modern YouTube podcast studio. The revamped studio, outfitted with high-end 6K cameras, exotic lenses, a state-of-the-art LCD display wall, and an Italian almond sofa set, is reportedly worth thousands of dollars.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live