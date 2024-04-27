Magic Rocker extends gratitude for Ghanaians support

Magic Rocker

US-based Ghanaian musician and DJ, Richard Essien, known as Magic Rocker, expresses heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaians for embracing his music, despite residing outside Ghana.

He acknowledges the challenging journey of gaining support from his homeland but is overwhelmed by the positive reviews and patronage.



"I want to use this opportunity to thank Ghanaians for accepting my music," Magic Rocker shares. "It has been a difficult journey getting music lovers back home to patronize my music considering that I’m not based in Ghana, but the love has been massive."



He extends his gratitude to the media for their unwavering support and promotion of his music, emphasizing their crucial role in his success.



Last month, Magic Rocker released three singles: "Who Are You," "No More War," and "Lion King."

The track "Lion King" holds particular significance as it features Magic Rocker's rapper son, Young Wrigley, marking a milestone in their collaboration.



Inspired by the iconic narrative of "The Lion King," the song encourages listeners to persevere in their endeavors despite challenges.



Magic Rocker explains the thematic essence of the song, describing it as "a metaphor kind of song with very simple lyrics that encourages people to work and forge ahead just like the lion even in the face of adversity."



With its evocative lyrics and uplifting melody, Magic Rocker believes "Lion King" will instill hope and motivation among audiences, urging them to embrace tenacity and optimism.