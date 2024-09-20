Entertainment

Mahama and his family supported me when Kumawood rejected me – Beautiful

Mr. Beautiful 23.png Mr. Beautiful

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Kumawood actor Mr. Beautiful, also known as Clement Bonney, praised former President John Mahama's family for their support during his struggles in the film industry after backing the NDC. In an interview, he revealed that the Mahama family adopted him and offered assistance, emphasizing their honesty and humility.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh