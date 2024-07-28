Entertainment

Mahama comeback: I’d love that – Sweet Adjeley

Sweet Ad Sweet Adjeley

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

US-based Ghanaian chef Sweet Adjeley expressed a desire to see former President John Mahama return to power in Ghana due to dissatisfaction with current road infrastructure under President Nana Akufo-Addo. She criticized the deteriorating road conditions, particularly in her area, and emphasized her lack of personal or financial ties to Mahama.



Source: Classfmonline