Mahama comeback: I’d love that – Sweet Adjeley

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline
US-based Ghanaian chef Sweet Adjeley expressed a desire to see former President John Mahama return to power in Ghana due to dissatisfaction with current road infrastructure under President Nana Akufo-Addo. She criticized the deteriorating road conditions, particularly in her area, and emphasized her lack of personal or financial ties to Mahama.
