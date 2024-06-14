Mahama gave us cars; let’s vote for him so we get more – Mercy Asiedu

Mercy Aseidu

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Mercy Asieedu urged fellow creatives to support John Dramani Mahama, citing his past provision of cars to artists who couldn't afford them.

Speaking at an event hosted by Mahama to gather input from the creative sector, she highlighted his understanding of their needs and his potential to benefit them if re-elected.



Asieedu emphasized Mahama's prior support for the arts, asserting that his presidency made creatives feel valued and supported.

Encouraging votes for Mahama, she underscored the belief that his return to power would continue to uplift the creative arts community through targeted policies and support initiatives.



