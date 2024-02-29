Mahama should step aside to allow a new leader - Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei made a compelling statement regarding the upcoming 2024 Ghanaian presidential election in a recent interview on Ayekoo Ayekoo, Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning programme.

He emphasized that former President John Dramani Mahama has sufficiently served the nation and should step aside to allow a new leader to take charge.



Osei acknowledged Mahama's extensive service to Ghana, spanning roles from Assemblyman to President. However, he questioned the necessity for Mahama to seek another presidential term, especially considering his significant tenure in various governmental positions.



Addressing the prevailing sentiment that Mahama's presidency was incomplete due to the circumstances surrounding his initial term, Osei raised the pertinent question: "What’s he coming to finish exactly?"



He urged voters to critically assess the need for continuity versus the potential for fresh leadership.

Expressing his preference for change, Osei advocated for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and presidential candidate of the National Patriotic Party (NPP). He lauded Bawumia's achievements, particularly highlighting his digitalization initiatives and their positive impact on the country.



Despite his support for the NPP, Osei underscored the importance of voters' discretion and urged them to consider Bawumia's track record and potential to lead effectively. He expressed confidence in Bawumia's ability to deliver more substantial progress if elected.



Responding to inquiries about the NPP's electoral prospects and the possibility of breaking the traditional two-term political cycle, Osei remained cautious, emphasizing that elections are not determined by social media campaigns. In a somewhat unconventional turn, he invoked references to mythical beings participating in democratic processes, underscoring the unpredictable nature of elections.



Osei emphasized the significance of divine intervention in choosing leaders, suggesting that ultimately, the outcome of the election is subject to a higher power's will.