Mahama will win the election,burn my two houses if he does not win – Bishop Thunder

Bishop Edward Frimpong

Source: Ghanaweekend

Bishop Edward Frimpong, known as Bishop Thunder, has challenged critics to burn his two houses if former President John Mahama does not win the 2024 elections. He claims to have seen a vision of Mahama's victory and asserts he will not gamble with his church, unlike others.





