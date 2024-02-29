Mama Toli: Bola Ray presents viral market woman with a fridge

Bola Ray with Mama Toli

Ghanaian media mogul and philanthropist Bola Ray has showcased his generosity by gifting a brand new refrigerator to the beloved market sensation, Mama Toli.

In a heartwarming video shared on his Instagram page, Bola Ray was captured presenting Mama Toli with the appliance, a gesture aimed at bolstering her business endeavors following their lunch meeting.



Mama Toli gained widespread acclaim through her appearances in dance videos alongside Official Starter, a renowned dancer, and other market women. Her distinctive humor, often seen in her playful reinterpretations of song lyrics, endeared her to countless fans.



As an active participant in the Happy Town Project initiated by Official Starter, Mama Toli embodies the project's mission to empower and elevate market women across Ghana.



Expressing his admiration for Mama Toli's vibrant persona, Bola Ray expressed his desire to meet her, stating on Instagram, "I like Mama Toli sooo much, someone should work it out for us to meet and I will do lunch with her."

Accompanied by Official Starter, Mama Toli visited Bola Ray's office, where she also had the pleasure of meeting actor Chris Attoh. The encounter marked another milestone in Mama Toli's journey, symbolizing the power of community and kindness in uplifting individuals.



