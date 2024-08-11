Man in viral video my brother not just a lookalike – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Dan clarified that many people had mistaken his brother for him

Dan Kwaku Yeboah of Peace FM has addressed the recent discovery of his lookalike, revealing that the individual in question is actually his older brother, Eric Odenwho Manu.

In a video shared online, Dan clarified that many people had mistaken his brother for him, leading to numerous inquiries.



He emphasized that Eric is not only his brother but also a talented actor and singer.

Dan mentioned that in 2003, when concert parties were popular, Eric won the Best Actor award at the National Theatre.



