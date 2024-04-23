Marriage demands emotional and mental resilience - Gifty Anti

Gifty Anti

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti, known for her straightforward nature, has discussed the challenges of marriage, describing it as a demanding journey requiring emotional and mental strength.

Speaking with GHOne TV, Gifty Anti emphasized, "Marriage is tough, it takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of emotions, and mental dexterity; you need to be mentally, emotionally, and psychologically prepared."

Gifty Anti is married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa. They tied the knot at Trinity Baptist Church on October 25, 2015, and welcomed their first child, Nyame Anuonyam, on August 11, 2017, when Gifty was 47 years old.