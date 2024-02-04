Marriage has made me a mature person - Becca

Becca

Despite the skepticism surrounding celebrity marriages, songstress Becca reflects on her union with Dr. Tobi Sanni-Daniel, a businessman, as one of the most rewarding experiences of her life, six years since tying the knot.

In an with Graphic Showbiz, Becca expressed gratitude for the profound impact her marriage has had on her personal and professional development. Becca described her marital journey as transformative, shaping her into a more responsible, thoughtful, and mature individual, influencing not only her personal life but also her career in music.



Emphasising the positive changes brought about by marriage, Becca highlighted newfound patience, understanding, and a calmer demeanor in her approach to life's challenges. She credited her relationship with Dr. Tobi for fostering maturity and self-acceptance, stating, "Marriage has really made me mature, and I am happy with myself."

Acknowledging the common struggle of balancing marriage and career, Becca admitted to facing challenges but affirmed the strength of their bond and mutual love as pillars sustaining their relationship. She emphasized that while her husband prefers a more private life, their strong connection and shared commitment to each other keep their union resilient.



Dispelling notions of secrecy surrounding their marriage, Becca affirmed their presence in the public sphere, albeit with a level of privacy maintained to respect her husband's preferences. She underlined their mutual affection and unwavering support as the driving force behind their enduring bond.