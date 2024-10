Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa

Source: 3news

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa, celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on their journey, Van describes marriage as a "bed of thorny roses," filled with both challenges and joys.

He expresses gratitude for their enduring love and commitment, emphasizing the importance of staying in love and choosing the right partner.



