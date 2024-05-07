Marriage is sweeter than I expected - Kalybos

Kalybos

Actor Kalybos recently shared his delight in marital life, expressing regret for not marrying sooner.

Speaking on Onua FM with Felicia Osei, he confessed to discovering profound happiness post-wedding, admitting he underestimated the depth of marital bliss.



"I didn't know marriage could be this sweet until I tied the knot with the love of my life," Kalybos revealed, emphasizing the joy of feeling cared for and cherished. Reflecting on his delayed realization, he lamented, "If I had known, I would have married three years ago."

Kalybos exchanged vows with his fiancée, Antwiwaa, in November 2023, in a lavish ceremony in Kumasi. The wedding attracted notable personalities from the entertainment industry, including Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, and Jeneral Ntatia, among others.



The actor's newfound happiness in marriage contrasts with his earlier perceptions, highlighting the transformative power of love and commitment. With his revelation, Kalybos adds his voice to the chorus of those who extol the virtues of married life, underscoring its unexpected sweetness.