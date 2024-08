Martha Ankomah

Source: Classfmonline

Actress Martha Ankomah clarified she did not reject a role in Lil Win's "A Country Called Ghana," but rather a different project by director Frank Fiifi Gharbin.

She explained she wasn’t interested in the storyline about spirits and only spoke with Gharbin once two years ago.

Ankomah recently sued Kwadwo 'Lil Win' Nkansah for defamation after he criticized her publicly.



