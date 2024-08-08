Entertainment

Martha Ankomah: Lil Win asked me for GTP favour in 2019

Martha Ankomah 1 Martha Ankomah

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Martha Ankomah revealed that her only interaction with Kwadwo ‘Lil Win’ Nkansah was a 2019 phone call where he requested a favor related to GTP, a brand she represents.

Martha Ankomah revealed that her only interaction with Kwadwo ‘Lil Win’ Nkansah was a 2019 phone call where he requested a favor related to GTP, a brand she represents. Ankomah, who is suing Lil Win for defamation, stated they’ve never met in person. The case is ongoing in court.



