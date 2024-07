Martha Ankomah

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah and actor Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin) have agreed to an out-of-court settlement in their legal dispute.

The case, related to Lilwin’s derogatory comments about Ankomah, was adjourned to August 15, 2024, for finalizing the settlement terms.

Ankomah had sought five million cedis for defamation.



