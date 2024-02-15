Martha Ankomah sues LilWin over alleged defamatory comments

Martha Ankomah

Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah has taken legal action against her colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, following recent remarks he made about her.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wezzy Empire sparked controversy in a viral video where he criticized Martha Ankomah, accusing her of belittling the Kumawood film industry.



In the live broadcast, LilWin claimed to have been informed by acclaimed filmmaker, Frank Fiifi Gharbin, about Martha’s alleged disparaging remarks towards Kumawood, suggesting she viewed the industry as incapable of producing intelligent films and expressed reluctance to collaborate with actors from Kumasi.



Expressing his displeasure, LilWin lambasted Martha Ankomah, labeling her purported comments as disrespectful and questioned her status as a star, comparing her to other more humble and respected personalities.

He further questioned Martha's brand ambassadorship with GTP, questioning why figures like McBrown and Mercy Asiedu were overlooked. Lilwin expressed surprise at Martha's alleged statements and speculated on her state of mind during the incident.



Continuing his tirade, LilWin cited instances where prominent Nigerian actors had collaborated with the Kumawood industry, contrasting them with what he perceived as reluctance from actors like Martha Ankomah.



In response to LilWin's comments, Martha Ankomah has initiated legal proceedings, filing a defamation lawsuit against the actor. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, demands LilWin to justify his statements in court. Ankomah views LilWin's remarks as damaging and defamatory, prompting her legal action.