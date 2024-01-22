Martha Ankomah surprises fans with first photos of adorable daughter

Image of Martha Ankomah and her daughter

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has sparked a buzz on social media by unveiling the first-ever photos of her charming daughter. The highly-regarded actress took to her social media platforms to share the delightful news, prompting an outpouring of love and excitement from her fans.

The captivating images showcase the little girl adorned in a delightful pink outfit, complete with ribbons embellishing her hair. The adorable young lady is also seen in the photos holding onto colorful balloons, adding to the joyous atmosphere.



One of the slides features the baby girl in a radiant yellow dress, complemented by a crown gracefully perched atop her head. Martha Ankomah accompanied the photos with the caption: "Happy birthday to my beautiful lovely daughter. I love you ❤️????????????????????"

Since the post went live, the comment section on Facebook, among other platforms, has been flooded with messages of surprise and heartfelt birthday wishes. Fans expressed astonishment at the unexpected revelation, while others couldn't resist showering the adorable baby girl with warm greetings.