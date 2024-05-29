Masicka’s ‘Generation Of Kings’ Nominated For Album Of The Year At The 2024 Caribbean Music Awards

The awards span over 40 categories, including new ones like International DJ and Latin Caribbean Art

Source: Anansesemmedia

Masicka's "Generation of Kings" is nominated for Album of the Year (Dancehall) at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards, following his 2023 win for "438."

The album debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard Reggae Albums chart, selling 3,500 units in its first week, with 600 pure copies and 4,400,000 streams. It also ranked No. 14 on the Heat-Seekers Albums chart and remains in the top ten on Apple Music Jamaica.



Masicka has five nominations, alongside other artists like Dexta Daps, Skinny Fabulous, and Bounty Killer.

The awards span over 40 categories, including new ones like International DJ and Latin Caribbean Artist.



Voting is open until June 30, with the live show set for August 29 in Brooklyn, NY.



