Maurice Ampaw to take legal action against Opambour for threats against family

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, has announced his intention to take legal action against Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, for issuing threats against his family.

Ampaw condemned Opambour's threat to curse his family, labeling it a crime and an assault on his family. He asserted that he would pursue legal recourse to address the issue and ensure an amicable resolution.



Expressing dismay over Opambour's targeting of his children in the dispute, Ampaw emphasized that the matter solely concerns himself and should not involve his family.



In an interview with Wontumi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Ampaw responded to Opambour's threats of cursing his generation, stating, "He [Opambour] threatened to curse my generation; I will descend to his level and sue him for assault. This is an assault on my generation because the moment you do that, you are intimidating them."



Ampaw further emphasized the criminality of threatening someone and instilling fear in his children, asserting his readiness to pursue legal action against Opambour to seek redress.



Background



The feud between Opambour and Maurice Ampaw originated from allegations made by Ampaw accusing Opambour of snatching his girlfriend and spreading false information about his health status.

Opambour vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that they were baseless and unfounded. He issued a stern warning to Ampaw, cautioning him to desist from attacking his character, threatening to invoke curses upon Ampaw's family if the attacks persisted.



Trigger for the Feud



Maurice Ampaw disclosed that the feud stemmed from Opambour's alleged involvement with his girlfriend when she sought healing for her ailing father at Opambour's church.



According to Ampaw, his girlfriend stayed with Opambour for several days and upon her return, claimed that Opambour had prophesied negatively about Ampaw, leading to the dissolution of their relationship.



However, Opambour refuted these claims, labeling them as irrational and baseless during a church service, and expressing his intention to cease joking during his services to address the matter seriously.



The dispute between Maurice Ampaw and Opambour continues to escalate, with legal action being considered by Ampaw to address the threats made against his family.