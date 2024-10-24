McBrown, Kwaw Kese, Nadia Buari, Efya and Other Stars Turned Out in Full Force for Stonebwoy’s Up & Running Album Launch

Notable attendees included Bullgod, Nadia Buari, Andy Dosty, Giovanni Caleb, and Kwaw Kese

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Stonebwoy’s Up & Running album launch on October 24, 2024, at Alora Beach Resort, Accra, attracted major Ghanaian celebrities.

The event highlighted industry unity and Stonebwoy’s influence, promoting Ghanaian music globally.



