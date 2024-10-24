Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

McBrown, Kwaw Kese, Nadia Buari, Efya and Other Stars Turned Out in Full Force for Stonebwoy’s Up & Running Album Launch

PhotoGrid Site 1729775118171 Scaled Notable attendees included Bullgod, Nadia Buari, Andy Dosty, Giovanni Caleb, and Kwaw Kese

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Stonebwoy’s Up & Running album launch on October 24, 2024, at Alora Beach Resort, Accra, attracted major Ghanaian celebrities.

Notable attendees included Bullgod, Nadia Buari, Andy Dosty, Giovanni Caleb, and Kwaw Kese.

The event highlighted industry unity and Stonebwoy’s influence, promoting Ghanaian music globally.

Read full article

Source: Ameyaw Debrah