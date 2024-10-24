Menu ›
Entertainment
McBrown, Kwaw Kese, Nadia Buari, Efya and Other Stars Turned Out in Full Force for Stonebwoy’s Up & Running Album Launch
Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
Stonebwoy’s Up & Running album launch on October 24, 2024, at Alora Beach Resort, Accra, attracted major Ghanaian celebrities.
Notable attendees included Bullgod, Nadia Buari, Andy Dosty, Giovanni Caleb, and Kwaw Kese.
The event highlighted industry unity and Stonebwoy’s influence, promoting Ghanaian music globally.
Read full article
Source: Ameyaw Debrah