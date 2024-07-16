Entertainment

McBrown ‘really pained’ she supported Chef Smith's fake GWR performance; he took advantage of ‘my sister’s kindness’

McBrown Pained Nana Ama Mcbrown

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Nana Ama McBrown expressed deep dismay over Chef Smith deceiving her sister, owner of Amadia Shopping Centre.

Smith allegedly faked a Guinness World Records cooking marathon, leading to sponsorship and a three-year contract.

McBrown, supporting various marathons, attended due to her show's proximity.

Smith's deception surfaced after he claimed victory, causing legal repercussions.

Source: Classfmonline