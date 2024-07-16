Menu ›
McBrown ‘really pained’ she supported Chef Smith's fake GWR performance; he took advantage of ‘my sister’s kindness’
Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Nana Ama McBrown expressed deep dismay over Chef Smith deceiving her sister, owner of Amadia Shopping Centre.
Smith allegedly faked a Guinness World Records cooking marathon, leading to sponsorship and a three-year contract.
McBrown, supporting various marathons, attended due to her show's proximity.
Smith's deception surfaced after he claimed victory, causing legal repercussions.
