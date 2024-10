Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: ZionFelix

On Onua Showtime aired October 25, 2024, breast cancer survivor Patience shared her journey, living with silicone implants after surgery, to inspire women facing cancer.

She urged women to avoid unproven treatments and emphasized family support.

Host Nana Ama McBrown grew emotional, praising Patience's courage and resilience.



