Medikal accuses Fella Makafui of physical assault and property damage

Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has leveled serious accusations against his wife, actress Fella Makafui, alleging her involvement in physical assault and property destruction.

Medikal, who shares a child with Makafui, disclosed his reluctance to address the matter publicly initially due to their familial bond but stressed that the situation has spiraled out of control.



Detailing a series of distressing incidents, Medikal highlighted a recent encounter where Makafui suspected him of being unfaithful and aggressively confronted him.



During the altercation, Medikal recounted Makafui's actions, including throwing tea on him, hitting him with a coffee cup, and damaging their PlayStation and television.



Another incident involved Makafui entering Medikal's recording studio and destroying his music production equipment, followed by vandalizing his closet and physically assaulting him in front of witnesses.

Despite enduring the abuse, Medikal asserted his commitment to non-violence, stating that he refrained from retaliating physically.



He further revealed Makafui's tendency to travel without prior notice and her threat to discard her wedding ring in Dubai as a form of retaliation.



In addition to physical abuse, Medikal cited verbal mistreatment, attributing it to Makafui's unfounded suspicions and refusal to engage in constructive dialogue as a married couple.