Medikal and Sister Derby reunite on stage at 02 concert

Medikal with Sister Derby

Their romantic relationship may have ended, but the musical chemistry between Medikal and his ex-lover Sister Derby remains undeniable.

During his performance at the 02 lounge in London, Medikal surprised fans by inviting Sister Derby on stage to perform their hit collaboration ‘Too Risky’.



The duo's stage presence was electric, captivating the audience with their seamless blend of music and dance.



However, the highlight of their performance came when Medikal generously gave Sister Derby the spotlight to perform her controversial track ‘Kakalika Love’, aimed at his now-wife Fella Makafui.



The 02 lounge concert marked the beginning of Medikal's successful string of sold-out shows in London.

In addition to Medikal and Sister Derby, other renowned artists such as Shatta Wale and Sarkodie also graced the stage, delivering unforgettable performances for the enthusiastic crowd.



